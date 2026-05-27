3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1960s That Changed Radio for Good

After rock and roll took over the 1950s, the 1960s saw mainstream rock music branch into so many new evolutions of the original genre. Classic rock in the 1960s was really incredible, and plenty of songs from that era helped make classic rock radio as good as it is today. Let’s look at just a few such songs, shall we?

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“Light My Fire” by The Doors from ‘The Doors’ (1967)

“Light My Fire” by The Doors is a historically significant song in many ways. It was one of the most erotic songs of the era, lyrically, leading to it getting banned by more than a few radio stations. It’s also one of the earliest examples of psychedelic rock music that climbed the mainstream charts, and it remains a mainstay in the history of counterculture music. It still gets tons of radio play today, which is impressive, considering this song is well over a half-century old. But when it was first released, “Light My Fire” was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, so it’s not entirely surprising that it still has appeal today.

“Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Aftermath’ (1966)

The Rolling Stones have so many signature songs, I might as well not describe “Paint It Black” as a signature song at all. But it is an important one from The Rolling Stones’ discography, one that took the band to No. 1 in the US. It’s a great example of the new directions rock music was taking in the 1960s, particularly toward psychedelia and raga rock. And if you turn on any classic rock radio station today, you won’t have to wait long to hear this gem.

“I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” by The Beatles from ‘Abbey Road’ (1969)

The Beatles really played around with a lot of different genre elements. By 1969, they had well worked past the traditional pop tunes that made them famous at the start of the decade. This entry on our list of classic rock songs from the 1960s is one of their heaviest tracks, from the instrumentation to John Lennon’s choked, desperate lyrics. It’s incredibly romantic but also touches on the heavy metal sound that wouldn’t really become a “thing” until several years later.

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