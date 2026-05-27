“They’d Never Find You”: Trace Adkins’ Protective Dad Tactics That Terrified His Daughter’s Boyfriend

Trace Adkins had some strong feelings about his daughters’ beaus. While speaking with radio hosts Big D and Bubba, the country singer told some funny stories about the boys his daughters brought home.

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The dad of five girls recalled hunting on his property with one such man.

“I didn’t really like him that much, and so we get out there in the middle of the woods, and we’re standing there looking around, and I was like, ‘You know what, man, I could kill you right now and nobody would ever know. They’d never find you,’” Adkins said. “He was kinda nervous and I just laughed.”

Adkins’ daughter, however, did not find the humor in the situation.

“She came home, and I was sitting at the dinner table, and she walks in the house and just starts screaming at me, ‘You’re insane! He says he doesn’t want to see me anymore!’” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘Hey, I did you a favor.’”

Trace Adkins’ Life as a Dad

Not all the boyfriends suffered similar treatment. In fact, Adkins remembered one time where he advised the guy to get out of the situation with his daughter.

“I felt bad for him. I was just like, ‘Dude,’ and I kind of took him aside, and was like, ‘You’re not gonna make it, man,’” Adkins said. “He’d been around long enough that I just knew, he’s not going to stick around. She’s going to get rid of him.”

“And so I just told him, I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know how invested you are in this whole thing, but you need to get out on your terms. Because this ain’t gonna last. I can see what’s coming,’” he added.

When Adkins isn’t busy dealing with his daughters’ boyfriends, the singer has a thriving career in country music. Currently, he’s on the Trace Adkins 30th Anniversary Tour, on which he’s playing all the hits that span his three decade-long career.

Adkins still has tour dates scheduled throughout the summer and fall, with his last show of the year currently slated for Nov. 7 in Lima, Ohio.

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