Zach Top Gives Tim McGraw’s “Just to See You Smile” an Impromptu Stripped-Down Revival—and Its an Acoustic Masterpiece

Nearly three decades have passed since Tim McGraw released his fourth studio album, Everywhere. Although he added a few more chapters to his career since that moment, it has become a pillar in his discography. When it first hit the airwaves, it quickly climbed the charts, landing No. 1 on the US Top Country Album chart. And while the years stacked up, singers like Zach Top hoped to introduce a new generation to McGraw when he covered “Just to See You Smile.”

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Nestled among McGraw’s album was the classic song “Just to See You Smile.” Embracing themes of true love, the song also dominated the charts. But when appearing on the God’s Country podcast, he decided to put his own songs on the shelf. When asked to sing the hit song from McGraw, Top didn’t miss a single beat as he simply started to play.

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Why Zach Top Loves Being A Country Singer Over A Movie Star

Gaining over 121,000 likes, fans considered it to be a true tribute with comments reading, “He is one of the very few that give me hope that country music will stay country.” One person continued, “Him and Cojo holding down the best era of country music.” Some even had a little fun, suggesting, “Dang he’s kinda good, he should go on American Idol or something, he has the voice to maybe win!”

While enjoying his rise in country music, Top discussed how being a singer was easier than being an actor. “I feel like country music, we get it fairly easy in the fame department…versus other people like a movie star. We can go play a show to 20,000 people one night and then go buy bacon at the Kroger the next morning and you don’t need to take a security person.”

And even when people recognize Top, he is more than willing to take a picture. “Sometimes they’ll wanna take a picture if they do recognize you in the grocery store and then sometimes they’re just like, ‘Hey, love your music.’ Like, ‘oh, thank you.’ That’s a nice way to start my Tuesday.”

Admitting that he loved meeting his fans, Top highlighted the traditional country sound that helped make artists like McGraw household names. And judging by the reaction to “Just to See You Smile,” fans seem more than ready for Top to carry that classic era of country into the future.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)