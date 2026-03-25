3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s That Are More Like Poetry

Classic rock songs often shine thanks to their lyrics. Sure, we all love a big John Bonham-esque drum beat or a Jimi Hendrix-inspired guitar solo. But when it comes down to it, music fans often want to learn about life from their songs. And to do that, lyrics become essential.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three classic rock tracks from the 1980s that teach as much as they entertain—a trio of tracks that elucidate the world thanks to poignant language. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1980s that are more like poetry.

“Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen from ‘Various Positions’ (1984)

With apologies to folks like Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, this just might be the most poetic classic rock song of all time. Leonard Cohen worked for years crafting and honing the lyrics to this tune, which combines the divine with the carnal. It’s a song that has since been covered on myriad occasions, including by folks like Rufus Wainwright and k.d. lang. In the tune, Cohen croons, “Your faith was strong but you needed proof / You saw her bathing on the roof / Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew you.“

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush from ‘Hounds Of Love’ (1985)

Whenever you’re penning lyrics about making a deal with God, you’re treading in poetic territory. And that’s just what Kate Bush does here as she sings about bargaining with the Lord. She sings about finding a new life, a new identity that would take away her woes. Indeed, the insightful Bush sings, “And if I only could / I’d make a deal with God / And I’d get Him to swap our places / I’d be runnin’ up that road / Be runnin’ up that hill / With no problems.”

“When Doves Cry” by Prince from ‘Purple Rain’ (1984)

Just the mere title of this song brings to life images in your mind. But that’s what Prince could do. He conjured images, feelings, and emotions. And on this tune from his classic 1984 LP, Purple Rain, the passionate Prince reminded us of his vast talent. On the track, he sings, “Dream, if you can, a courtyard / An ocean of violets in bloom / Animals strike curious poses / They feel the heat / The heat between me and you.“

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