3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1981 You’ve Long Forgotten

There are so many songs in the world that it can be difficult to remember them all. Even just a quick glance at your phone or laptop and you’ll see that you have access to more music than you could ever listen to in your lifetime. And there’s more songs coming out later this week!

So, we understand if a few tracks fall through the cracks along the way. But that’s why we’re here. Below, we wanted to share with you three songs from a few decades ago you should re-remember. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock songs from 1981 you’ve long forgotten.

“Physical” by Olivia Newton-John from ‘Physical’ (1981)

The early 1980s spanned a craze for exercise maybe never seen before or since. You can just watch the music video for this song and, between the questionable underwear choices, the other fashion that is on display is wild. The narrow headbands, all the spandex. But that was life back then. Workout tapes were all the rage with their promise of a new you. And Olivia Newton-John took advantage of this dynamic for her impossibly catchy song “Physical”, turning her track into a mock-workout routine.

“Controversy” by Prince from ‘Controversy’ (1981)

The Purple One known as Prince sure knew how to get eyeballs and eardrums focused on him. Whether it was his attire, his stellar musicianship, or his magnetic songs, Prince was a lightning rod. And he took advantage of that fact on this song from 1981. Indeed, “Controversy” is all about that—the ability to garner attention. Prince could have taught a class on that.

“Gloria” by U2 from ‘October’ (1981)

Never afraid to test the limits of the band or of himself, U2’s Bono howls and belts on this song that resembles at times an Irish folk song from thousands of years ago as much as it does a contemporary pop tune. But when the rock music kicks in, you remember just how talented U2 is, just how much rock music emanated from their collective union. “Gloria” transports and is always worth revisiting.

Photo by © Aaron Rapoport/CORBIS OUTLINE/Corbis via Getty Images