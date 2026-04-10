3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s With Bridges We Adore

A great bridge can turn a song from a nice track to a wonderful composition. Whether a listener remembers it or not, a well-timed or well-placed bridge can elevate a song, not just stave of the monotony of a verse-chorus-verse-chorus structure.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three great songs with three great bridges. You might not notice it at first, but once you hear it, you won’t forget its importance. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1980s with great bridges.

“Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie from ‘Hot Space’ (1982)

One of the greatest collaborations in rock music history, this song has lasted through the decades and will continue to for centuries. From the title to the final note, it’s a classic. As for the track’s bridge, that kicks in around the 2:30 mark. That’s when a whole new feeling enters the track and takes us away from the signature bass line and other familiar aspects. It’s like a spaceship within the tune just left Earth. David Bowie and Queen are driving it. Who cares where we go next!

“Every Breath You Take” by The Police from ‘Synchronicity’ (1983)

As a bassist, Sting knew how to write a pop song that had real rhythm. For evidence just check out “Every Breath You Take” from his British-born band The Police. It’s a heartfelt song about closeness and adoration. But the song goes up a level when the bridge hits at the 1:25 mark. Sting has sung the chorus and the verse. But then the third section kicks in and yet another emotional chorus is struck.

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush from ‘Hounds Of Love’ (1985)

Kate Bush’s incredible song “Running Up That Hill” was a hit in the 1980s and it enjoyed a resurgence more recently thanks to the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. The track’s synth sounds, Bush’s vocal performance—it’s all amazing. It puts you in a trance. But then the bridge hits at the 2:50 mark. Suddenly the spell turns into urgency. It’s the big push before the big climax before the big relief sets in. If this song and its bridge don’t get your heart moving, perhaps nothing will!

Photo by TV Times via Getty Images