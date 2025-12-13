3 Classic Rock No. 1 Hit Albums From the 1980s That We Still Stan

If you want to enjoy some great classic rock music, you can look back into the past and dive into decades like the 1960s and 1970s. Sure, if you want to be obvious about it! But if you step into the wide, wacky world of the 1980s, then you’ll really be getting a memorable taste of the genre. There really was no decade quite like it.

That’s just what we wanted to do here below. We wanted to dive into three classic rock albums from the 1980s that all went No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. Why? Because these albums still rock hard, that’s why! Indeed, these are three classic rock albums that hit No. 1 in the 1980s that we still stan.

‘Born In The U.S.A.’ by Bruce Springsteen (1984)

This is an album that will never grow old. The title of the record and its title song represent two things very clearly: an emotional connection to your homeland and a raised eyebrow at some of the decisions those in your homeland make. Love and hate, curiosity and confidence. These are the qualities that make up America, and Bruce Springsteen sang about them loudly.

‘Purple Rain’ by Prince (1984)

Prince’s album Purple Rain was a tour de force and one of his most memorable releases. The record, which accompanied the popular film of the same name, displayed the artist’s incredible ability to both write and perform music. A purple-hued star that could play guitar and sing like a demon—that was Prince. He proved his mettle beyond comparison in the mid-80s with his seminal LP.

‘Heart’ by Heart (1985)

In the 1970s, the Pacific Northwest-born rock band Heart made a name for themselves thanks to songs like “Magic Man” and “Crazy On You”. But in the 1980s, the group earned its first No. 1 LP on the Top 200 thanks to their self-titled 1985 offering. That record included the ethereal “These Dreams”, a song that has garnered millions of streams even today. Indeed, that’s the power of Heart’s core members, sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images