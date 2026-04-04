3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1990s That Drove Everyone’s Parents Crazy

If you were a teen in the 1990s there was quite a pool of controversial and pearl-clutching tunes out there to pull from for the explicit purpose of driving your parents crazy, especially if your mom and dad were on the more conservative side. These three classic rock songs from the 1990s, specifically, might give you a bit of nostalgia in that department.

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“Mama, I’m Coming Home” by Ozzy Osbourne (1991)

A lot of parents disliked Ozzy Osbourne in the 1970s and 1980s, and they continued to dislike him in the 1990s. Not because his music was bad, of course. Ozzy was an absolute legend and a pioneer of heavy metal. However, quite a few traditional and conservative parents back in the day saw “The Prince of Darkness” and immediately saw red flags, especially during the Satanic Panic era of the 1980s that somewhat carried over into the 1990s. Naturally, more than a few metalheads in the 90s blasted “Mama, I’m Coming Home” on repeat just to irritate their parents, despite the song being pretty dang wholesome for an Ozzy tune.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana (1991)

There’s quite a bit of debate online about whether or not Nirvana would be considered classic rock. Some believe the grunge outfit marked the end of the classic rock era. Personally, I’d consider the band to be the last band of the classic rock era, and few of their songs enraged parents quite like their pop-oriented hit, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. It’s a rebellious track and a call to arms of sorts for angsty teens, and what parents would want that? Today, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” remains the band’s biggest hit.

“Closer” by Nine Inch Nails (1994)

We’re being generous with the term “classic” rock here, but “Closer” is one of those songs from the 1990s that is perfect for a list like this. This industrial rock classic from Nine Inch Nails is packed to the brim with particularly vulgar lyrics, none of which I can include here. And that music video also ruffled a few feathers among traditional parents. Today, “Closer” remains one of Trent Reznor’s most well-known songs.

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