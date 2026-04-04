4 Forgotten Pop Bands From the 1980s You Need To Rediscover Today

Pop music was a unique beast in the 1980s, and plenty of pop bands, groups, outfits, and duos dominated the charts, only to be forgotten by modern-day listeners. I think the following four outfits, specifically, deserve to be rediscovered. Thankfully, some of them are still together today. Let’s take a look!

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Bananarama

With a name like Bananarama, who could ever forget this dance-pop group from England? Plus, Bananarama also saw some serious charting success when they first formed, achieving the most chart entries for an all-female group ever. They were huge in the UK and Europe. They also achieved some noteworthy fame in the US through the 1980s with albums like their self-titled 1984 record and the 1986 album True Confessions. Once the 1990s rolled around, though, the group’s popularity naturally declined. Bananarama is still together today, though only as a duo.

Glass Tiger

Remember this Canadian pop-rock outfit? Also known as Tokyo, Glass Tiger formed way back in 1981 and is best known for their first two albums, both released in the 1980s. You probably heard songs like “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone)” or “Someday” if you were around in the mid-1980s. Glass Tiger went on a hiatus in the 1990s but have since returned to touring.

Nu Shooz

It wasn’t often that you saw a pop or R&B duo made up of a husband and wife. That was the case for freestyle R&B pop group Nu Shooz, formed in 1979. Interestingly enough, Nu Shooz was originally made up of 12 members, who can be heard on the group’s debut album Can’t Turn It Off from 1982. Eventually the group was reduced to seven members, and later reduced to just John Smith and Valerie Day. You’ve definitely heard their music before, such as “I Can’t Wait” or “Point Of No Return” from 1986.

Kajagoogoo

Well, that’s not a band name you can say five times fast. Kajagoogoo was formed in 1978 and lasted through 1985 before their first breakup. During that period, this English pop band enjoyed some noteworthy hits. They are best known for the 1983 song “Too Shy” and the follow-up singles “Ooh To Be Ah” and “Hang On Now”. Sadly, this entry on our list of forgotten pop bands from the 1980s are often considered one-hit wonders, as “Too Shy” was their only Top 40 hit in the US.

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