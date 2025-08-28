3 Classic Southern Rock Songs for Everyone To Love

Sometimes we think certain genres are only for certain people, that songs made in East Coast cities are for people living in those East Coast cities. Same for West Coast music, Texas music, southern music, and the like. But that idea is wrong. Sure, people from Texas can love the music from Texas all they like—that’s great! But songs should be shared. Songs should be for everyone.

That’s exactly what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore the genre of southern rock and showcase the music in ways that everyone can enjoy. You don’t have to be from Alabama or Florida or Georgia to get behind some terrific southern rock songs. You just have to allow the music to wash over you! Indeed, these are three classic Southern rock songs for everyone to enjoy.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from ‘(Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd)’ (1974)

The quintessential southern rock song by the quintessential southern rock band, “Free Bird” has become synonymous with the subgenre. In fact, “Free Bird” has almost (almost) become a cliche. Audience members will shout the title out randomly at shows—the song is so beloved and so befitting of a live show with its extended solos and wild movements. But “Free Bird” has done the world a service. In its ubiquity, it has introduced the world to southern rock music. It’s an ambassador as much as a work of music.

“Midnight Rider” by The Allman Brothers Band from ‘Idlewild South’ (1971)

The Allman Brothers occupy several spaces in the music landscape. For one, they’re just an excellent rock band. But they’re also an excellent southern rock band. Their songs are well known and beloved, but the group isn’t as commercial as, say, Lynyrd Skynyrd or others of the same era. Yet, millions of people know of the Allman Brothers. How can this all be? Well, they just boast great songs. Great musicianship. And great southern rock appeal.

“Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top from ‘Eliminator’ (1983)

About a decade after the above bands were releasing music, the bearded Texas-born rock group ZZ Top released their seminal LP, Eliminator. That album included their classic hit “Sharp Dressed Man”, in which the band makes the claim that everyone likes a well-dressed dude. But what ZZ Top also did with this song is continue the legacy of southern rock music. The rugged, buzzy stuff from Texas came in the lineage of others like the Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd. It’s music we can all get behind!

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images