3 Country Anthems of the 1990s That Still Belong at Every Tailgate

Though football fans from every region of the country tailgate, there is something about that tradition that lends itself well to country music. There are many country songs to choose from for your tailgate playlist, but nothing is more of a crowd pleaser than ’90s country. Below, find three songs from that era of country that should be added to your rotation before kick-off.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Pickup Man” – Joe Diffie

Although tailgating has become increasingly luxurious over the years, the tradition was started by people simply folding down the gates of their trucks to create seats. Joe Diffie’s “Pickup Man” could be a nod to this on your tailgate playlist.

I got an eight-foot bed that never has to be made / You know, if it weren’t for trucks, we wouldn’t have tailgates, Diffie sings in this ’90s country classic. That line alone earns it a spot on this list.

“Gone Country” – Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson’s “Gone Country” bridges the gap between traditional country geography and the outliers. She’s been readin’ about Nashville and all the records that everybody’s buyin’ / Says, “I’m a simple girl myself, grew up on Long Island,” the titular character in this song says, planning to make a change in her life. College football is a different breed in the South. Many people from around the U.S. flock to the southern states for school, ready to revel in this unabashed culture. This song plays like an anthem for all those transplants looking for a taste of country in their lives.

Even those who aren’t in that situation would welcome this song on a tailgate playlist. It has a gentle melody that shouldn’t ruffle any feathers, and it’s a classic ’90s country anthem to boot.

“I Like It, I Love It” – Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It” is the kind of song no one would have a problem with if it came on. We don’t know anyone who hates this song, and that’s likely due to its easy-on-the-ears, instantly catchy chorus. You’re promised a chorus of fans singing along to this McGraw classic if it makes its way into your tailgate playlist.

Although “I Like It, I Love It” has nothing to do with football, it embodies the kind of unifying spirit needed in this setting.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)