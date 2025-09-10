3 Comeback Singles That Resurrected the Careers of These Fading Musical Stars

Comeback singles are a rarity in the musical world. Generating success in the music business is no easy feat, and generating it again after you’ve lost it once can feel virtually impossible.

A lot of people seemingly think that when an artist or band gets one big break, their career is set. That could not be farther from the truth, as the public will gladly toss an artist or band to the side in an instant if they are not fond of what they are releasing or how they are acting.

Needless to say, fostering consistent fame and success is a balancing act. Many artists have failed and never returned from their fall. However, some have fallen and gotten back up on the horse. Some did it with just one song, including these three musical giants.

“What’s Love Got To Do With It” by Tina Turner

After Tina Turner split with her abusive spouse and former musical partner, Ike Turner, her notoriety as a musician plummeted. Although there is no single answer to why that is, her solo career was not performing at the same level as her career with Ike. However, that changed in 1984 when Tina Turner released her comeback single, “What’s Love Got to Do with It”.

Tina Turner’s 1984 hit, “What’s Love Got to Do with It”, is one of the most successful singles of the 1980s. Following its release, the single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a smash hit worldwide.

“Walk This Way” by Run-DMC ft. Aerosmith

Aerosmith was one of the biggest bands of the 1970s. However, when the decade started to come to a close, Aerosmith’s notoriety began to decline due to substance abuse, internal band struggles, and the departure of original members Joe Perry and Brad Whitford. But by the late 80s, they returned to music’s peak with their unexpected collaboration with Run-DMC.

Released in 1987, Run-DMC’s cover of “Walk This Way,” featuring Aerosmith, climbed to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Thanks to the momentum of this single, Aerosmith went on to release the album Permanent Vacation, featuring the band’s hit singles “Rag Doll” and “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)”.

“Believe” by Cher

Closing out our list of comeback singles is the incomparable Cher. In the 1970s, Cher was one half of the iconic duo, Sonny & Cher. She was a central figure in pop culture of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. However, in the early 90s, health issues derailed her career a bit. This era is often cited as the lowest point of Cher’s career, but when 1998 came around, Cher introduced herself to a new generation and took off.

In 1998, Cher released her hit single, “Believe”. Following its release, this auto-tune staple peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the first time Cher reached No. 1 on the chart in 33 years. To this day, it is the biggest single of Cher’s career.

Photo by Ron Pownall/Corbis via Getty Images