On This Day in 1965, Sonny & Cher’s Classic Single “I Got You Babe” Peaked at No. 1 in the UK

Sonny & Cher are arguably the most notable pop duo of all time. Married from 1964 to 1975, Cher and Sonny were one of the most successful celebrity couples of the 60s and 70s, and consequently, of all time. During their careers together, which spanned roughly from 1964 to 1977, Sonny & Cher garnered five top 10 hits and one No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Their only No. 1 hit in the United States was their 1965 staple, “I Got You Babe”, and on this day, 1965, it was also a No. 1 hit in the United Kingdom—their only No. 1 hit in the country.

Prior to the release of “I Got You Babe”, Sonny & Cher tried several different methods to achieve notoriety. Many of them were unsuccessful; however, when Sonny & Cher released “I Got You Babe” in 1965, their luck turned rather quickly. Though that surge of success didn’t transpire just in the US. Rather, it also happened in the UK, as they dominated the UK charts with the biggest hit of their careers.

Sonny & Cher Took Over the UK and the US

Reportedly, Sonny Bono wrote the song in hopes of capitalizing on the popularity of the word “babe”. Which was made popular by Bob Dylan’s 1964 single, “It Ain’t Me Babe”. Upon showing the song to Cher, she didn’t believe it had the capability to become a hit. Lonebehold, she was utterly wrong.

Released on August 26, 1965, “I Got You Babe” entered the UK charts on the same day. As a matter of fact, it actually became a UK No. 1 hit on the same day. While gaining a UK hit is an enormous success, most musicians striving for global popularity aim to achieve a US No. 1 hit. Well, they did that already, as their single peaked at No. 1 in the US a few days prior. It spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Needless to say, this single launched the career of Sonny & Cher. Following the single’s success, Sonny & Cher went on to release an onslaught of successful singles and albums. Furthermore, they also starred in their own wildly successful TV show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, in 1971.

Every major artist has their overnight big break, and Sonny & Cher’s was, without a doubt, the release of their staple pop classic, “I Got You Babe”.

Photo by Gunter Zint/K & K Ulf Kruger OHG/Redferns