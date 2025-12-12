3 Country Hits From 1974 That Hardly Anyone Remembers Anymore

Exactly 51 years ago, in 1974, country music had some of its biggest hits as a genre. We’re taking a closer look at three big hits from 1974, songs that hardly anyone remembers anymore, even though they are true classics.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends” by Ronnie Milsap

Kris Kristofferson wrote “Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends”, which was first recorded by Bobby Bare. But it’s Ronnie Milsap who made it a No. 1 hit. “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends” is on Milsap’s Pure Love album. The song is Milsap’s second consecutive chart-topping single, following the album’s title track.

“Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends” begins with, “This could be our last goodnight together / We may never pass this way again / Just let me enjoy ’til it’s over or forever / Please don’t tell me how the story ends.”

Milsap had a two-week reign at No. 1 with this song.

“What A Man My Man Is” by Lynn Anderson

“What A Man My Man Is” is the title track of Lynn Anderson’s 1974 album. Written by Glenn Sutton, the song became Anderson’s final single to reach No. 1.

“What A Man My Man Is” says, “Man what a man / What a man / What a man my man is / There’s not a day when he doesn’t say / He needs me and loves me / Man what a man / What a man / What a man my man is.”

Sutton also wrote Anderson’s “You’re My Man”, which is what drew her to “What A Man My Man Is”.

“It was the exact same thing,” Lynn says (via Classic Country Music Stories). “It’s Glenn writing a song for me to sing about Glenn! It sounds kind of egotistical when you put it like that, but I felt that way about him then, and I didn’t mind performing a song that was singing his praises.”

“Love Is Like A Butterfly” by Dolly Parton

Think of a Dolly Parton song from the 1970s, and most people immediately think of “I Will Always Love You“. The song is indeed a true classic, but that’s not Parton’s only hit she released in 1974. Right after releasing “I Will Always Love You”, Parton dropped “Love Is Like A Butterfly”. The song is the title track and only single from her 14th studio album.

“Love Is Like A Butterfly” says, “Love is like a butterfly / As soft and gentle as a sigh / The multi-colored moods of love are like its satin wings / Love makes your heart feel strange inside / It flutters like soft wings in flight / Love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing.”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns