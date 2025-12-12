3 One-Hit Wonders for Your Lunch Break to Rev up the Day

Sometimes when the middle of the day hits, you feel like it’s already the end of the day. By noon, as you’re eating your peanut butter and jelly sandwich and leftover potato chips, the day can feel like it’s already been too much. But that’s where good music can come in and save your afternoon. Below, we wanted to showcase three one-hit wonders that are perfect for your lunch break. When the day feels too long already, you need a pick-me-up that will make it feel like the second half will be a breeze. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders for your lunch break to rev up the day!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Whip It” by Devo from ‘Freedom Of Choice’ (1980)

This song from Devo was literally written for you to get through the rest of your day. The song is a reminder that you can take all the hurdles in front of you and leap over them with ease. It just takes a little energy. All you have to do, says Devo, is set your sights on your goal and overcome the odds. Just whip it good!

“Life Is A Highway” by Tom Cochrane from ‘Mad Mad World’ (1991)

This is a song that will both give you some perspective and rev you up. The melody and rhythms of this tune are big and bold. They give you energy, breathing life into your bones and muscles. But the lyrics of the song also remind us that life can be fast—driving down that highway—but if it’s slow sometimes, if there is a traffic jam, the road is long, and you’ll have your chance to fly again!

“Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)” by Us3 from ‘Hand On The Torch’ (1992)

There is something about this song that is just simply uplifting. While it’s the only hit from British rap group Us3, it was a great one. Released in 1992, it helped make the entire early 90s more positive and fun. Sampling the great pianist Herbie Hancock, “Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)”, will fill you with sonic sunshine and get you on your feet for the rest of the afternoon.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images