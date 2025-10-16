3 Country Hits That Broke All the Rules of the Genre in Their Era

If you want a hit, a good tactic is following the musical trends. If you play to what people already seem to enjoy, you might get lucky and win them over. Then, some artists curb the trends. These artists follow their own creativity and message. The three country hits below broke all the genre’s rules in their era, yet succeeded anyway.

“Just Because I’m a Woman” (Dolly Parton)

The women of country music in the ’60s faced some pretty strong expectations. There was certainly a right and a wrong, at least from the powers that be, when it came to their artistry. However, several women in that era began to challenge those expectations, including Dolly Parton.

Parton‘s “Just Because I’m a Woman” challenges the double standards of intimacy between men and women. Yes, I’ve made my mistakes / But listen and understand / My mistakes are no worse than yours / Just because I’m a woman, she sings in this country hit. This wasn’t the norm for the time. Parton, as always, was incredibly bold in writing this hit. It broke the unspoken rules for female country artists in this era and yet still earned an audience.

“High Horse” (Kacey Musgraves)

Kacey Musgraves‘s “High Horse” draws heavily on pop music. Though it wasn’t new by any means to blend country and pop when this song was released, many purists still saw it as a step in the wrong direction. Nevertheless, it earned Musgraves major crossover success and challenged the conventions of the genre.

Musgraves has arguably led the current generation of country artists into a new, poppier direction. Many artists have taken inspiration from her, making their own radio-friendly country albums. Though it may be a tad outside the lines for country music, it’s helped give the genre an even more widespread visibility than it had.

“Black Like Me” (Mickey Guyton)

Despite its roots, modern country hasn’t always been known for tackling big issues. Most songs are personal, dealing with breakups and makeups. There aren’t many artists out there challenging the status quo. However, Mickey Guyton was one artist who broke that trend by releasing her country hit “Black Like Me” in 2021.

It’s a hard life on easy street / Just white painted picket fences far as you can see / If you think we live in the land of the free / You should try to be, oh, black like me, Guyton sings in this hit. It’s not material typically tolerated in country music, yet her candor earned her a massive audience.

