3 Country Icons Who Switched To Pop and Actually Succeeded

It’s rare for an artist to find success in one genre, let alone multiple. Crossing over from one genre to another often presents a big risk, especially because an artist might be afraid of the potential followers they could lose from their fanbase, and what might happen if they can’t gain new ones. However, there are plenty of artists who have done this kind of crossover right, and we can look to them as examples. Here are some singers who transitioned from country to pop and made it look easy.

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Taylor Swift

Out of all of the country artists to make a genre switch, few have maintained as smooth and seamless a transition into the pop world as Taylor has. Real fans will remember country projects like Fearless and Speak Now, before she started dipping her toes into a more mainstream sound with Red. Then, in 2014, it was the release of 1989 that truly solidified her as a pop star. Of her transition into the pop space, Swift told Ryan Seacrest, “If you want to continue to evolve, I think eventually you have to pick a lane, and I just picked the one that felt more natural to me at this point in my life.” For Swift, that was the pop lane, which she’s been dominating ever since.

Shania Twain

Before Twain shattered records with Come On Over in 1997, she was actually adhering to a pretty traditional country sound with her debut project. In 1993, Twain’s self-titled country album was a modest commercial success, but it was when she embraced pop that she truly became a superstar. It was her work with producer Robert “Mutt” Lange that she truly found her identity and pulled off the crossover with songs like “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much”. And thank goodness she did, because what would we put on when we need a dance break?

Dolly Parton

Out of all country artists to transition into the pop space, Parton was probably the first to do this super successfully. Initially, Parton established herself as a performer and country songstress with Hello, I’m Dolly in 1967. Ten years later, she reestablished herself in the pop space with “Here You Come Again”, which shot up to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its release. Then, it was her work with the 1980 film 9 to 5 that truly put her in mainstream music and Hollywood’s good graces. Oh Dolly Parton, the woman that you are.

Photo by: David Redfern/Redferns