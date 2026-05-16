57 Years Ago, a “Singing Bellhop” Was the First To Record This Kris Kristofferson Masterpiece (Later Immortalized by Janis Joplin)

Freedom’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose / Nothin’, don’t mean nothin’, honey, if it ain’t free. Written by Kris Kristofferson and immortalized by Janis Joplin, “Me and Bobby McGee” stands apart as one of the finest pieces of songwriting in living memory. Many other artists have since offered their take on the blues-rock piece, including Jerry Lee Lewis, Charley Pride, and pop star Pink. However, many forget that it was honky-tonk legend Roger Miller who first recorded “Me and Bobby McGee” on this day (May 16) in 1969.

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Roger Miller’s “Me and Bobby McGee” Paved the Way for Janis Joplin

Born January 2, 1936, in Fort Worth, Texas, a young Roger Miller often whiled away the hours in a one-room schoolhouse by composing songs in his mind. At 17, desperate to write his own songs, Miller stole a guitar, but turned himself in the next day. When given a choice between enlisting in the U.S. Army or serving jail time, he chose the former.

After he left the Army, Miller moved to Nashville and found work as the “singing bellhop” at the Andrew Jackson Hotel.

Eventually, he met George Jones, who helped him land an audition with Starday Records. Miller became one of the most sought-after songwriters in Nashville during the 1950s, penning hits for Ernest Tubb, Faron Young, and Jim Reeves. In 1964, he released his debut album, Roger and Out.

With multiple hits under his belt, including the 1965 chart-topper “King of the Road”, Miller recorded “Me and Bobby McGee” after producer Fred Foster pitched the song to him. His rendition reached No. 12 on the country charts and sparked a wave of interest from other artists.

Kris Kristofferson Didn’t Even Know Janis Joplin Had Recorded His Song

While Roger Miller’s version of “Me and Bobby McGee” may not have achieved the same cultural status as Janis Joplin’s, we likely wouldn’t have her rendition without his.

[RELATED: Why “Me and Bobby McGee” Isn’t Just a Road Song—It’s a Study in Freedom and Loss]

According to Kristofferson, he didn’t even know that his fellow Texan had recorded “Me and Bobby McGee” until after her death. She recorded the song just days before she died from a h*roin overdose on October 4, 1970 at age 27.

“Janis having a hit with “Me And Bobby McGee” changed everything,” Kristofferson told Uncut in 2016. “I think it probably got me in the movies, too, because Dennis Hopper loved that song so much and he cast me in The Last Movie. Everything just seemed to fall into place. From then on it was all a big blur. The only problem I had was whether my band were going to show up for work or not!”

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