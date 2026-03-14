3 One-Hit Wonders That Adults Hated but Teens Loved in 1979

Music is often an interesting litmus test of generations. Those separated by a few years can also be separated by their music tastes in very serious ways. And in the late 1970s, that was very much the case when it came to disco songs.

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Here below, we wanted to explore three hits from the year that nearly caused a rift between parents and kids, between teachers and students, and between adults and teenagers. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that adults hated but teens loved in 1979

“Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. from ‘Mouth To Mouth’ (1979)

Can you imagine being 60 years old and hearing about Funkytown over and over again? Not only might you think it’s some real place, but who can say what kind of strange happenings go on in Funkytown? Disco was a difficult trend for many adults in the 1970s—indeed, the genre’s most prominent songs can feel repetitive and even disorienting. For some, that’s the point, for others, it’s a sonic burden! But either way, “Funkytown” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Ring My Bell” by Anita Ward from ‘Songs Of Love’ (1979)

This song also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1979. Truly, that proves just how big and popular disco was among the new generation. Because it wasn’t people in their 50s singing about their bells being rung. Most of those people would like their bells to be silent, thank you very much! But not the youth of the day. They made Anita Ward’s track rocket up the charts and they kept it there with their late-night dancing and cavorting.

“Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” by McFadden & Whitehead from ‘McFadden & Whitehead’ (1979)

Today, you might put this song on and really enjoy it. It’s smooth as silk and boasts incredible vocal harmonies. But if you were older and stuck in your ways in 1979, it’s easy to imagine being annoyed by disco and by disco artists—even the charming McFadden & Whitehead. But while some older folks may not have been on the disco bandwagon, many young people were. That’s why this tune hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Soul Singles and No. 13 on the Hot 100.

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