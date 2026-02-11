3 Country Music AMA Winners From 1975 We Still Dance Along To

It feels good to dance. It feels good to get up off your couch and let your limbs fly around a little. If you feel self-conscious, do it alone. If you are brimming with positivity, dance around any ol’ strangers. Whatever the case, just dance.

And if you need a little help, please allow us to assist! Here below, we wanted to dive into three songwriters that are perfect to dance to. Indeed, these are three country music American Music Award winners from 1975 we still dance along to today.

Olivia Newton-John

Who doesn’t adore Olivia Newton-John? In the 1970s, the star was everywhere, gracing stages and screens, beloved as an actress and recording artist both. At the 1975 American Music Awards, the performer took home several trophies, including those for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Song (for “I Honestly Love You”), Favorite Country Female Artist, and Favorite Country Album. That last award, she won thanks to the release of her 1973 LP, Let Me Be There. Indeed, in the 1970s, it was great to be ONJ!

Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn

Country music is full of stars, but when two of those big names get together, the result is often timeless. Just think about Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton or Johnny Cash and June Carter. Or you can just look to the best, Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. Together, they released authentic country songs that often included humor and eloquent storytelling. And at the 1975 AMAs, the toe-tapping duo took home the trophy for Favorite Country Band/Duo/Group thanks to the release of their 1974 LP Country Partners, beating out George Jones & Tammy Wynette and The Statler Brothers.

Charlie Rich

Charlie Rich earned a slew of praise at the 1975 AMAs. Not only was he nominated in a number of categories, but the standout country star took home several trophies, including those for Favorite Pop/Rock Album (for his LP, Behind Closed Doors), Favorite Country Male Artist, and Favorite Country Song for his piano-driven beloved track, “The Most Beautiful Girl”. Next time you’re with your partner in the living room, take them by the hand, put this track on, and dance around the carpet. It’s quite fun!

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns