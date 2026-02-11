How Pure Coincidence Led to Sting’s Contribution on Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing”

One of the most memorable cameos in rock ‘n’ roll history is Sting‘s on Dire Straits‘ iconic single, “Money For Nothing”. Appearing for just a matter of seconds, Sting’s vocals on the introduction created something timeless. Mark Knopfler divulged that The Police inspired the song, and as a result, he wanted to feature Sting; little did he know that Sting was right under his nose while he was recording the single.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before we get to the backstory regarding Sting’s feature on the track, after Dire Straits released “Money For Nothing” in 1985, it went on to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks. It is, without a doubt, the biggest song of the band’s career and certainly one of the most popular tracks of the 1980s.

There are several reasons why “Money For Nothing” is so notable: Knopfler’s guitar solo, the lyrics, and the general tone that now articulates what the sound of the decade was. However, the most identifiable characteristic of the song is Sting’s intro, in which he merely sings “I want my MTV.” You can hear it now, can’t you?

Speak of The Devil, and He Will Come

Concerning The Police’s inspiration, Mark Knopfler stated, “I’d seen on MTV The Police doing an ad for [“Don’t Stand So Close to Me”], and I thought ‘Well if I stick that to ‘Don’t Stand So Close to Me’, those notes, that would fit,’” via Knopfler’s Instagram.

Regarding how the collaboration came to be, Knopfler added, “We were recording ‘Money for Nothing,’ and I said to somebody ‘I wish Sting was here’ and somebody said ‘Well he is here, he is on holiday’ and I said that’s great I told him ‘Great, get him up here ’cause I can hear him singing on this thing.’”

At first, Sting didn’t believe the song had the capability to become a huge hit. Needless to say, he was wrong, as the track was arguably the biggest hit of 1985. “I was very proud to have been on that, but it was purely a function of being in the right place at the right time,” said Sting.

Coincidences such as this one are one of life’s many pleasures. Often, they are fleeting and don’t amount to anything but a lovely memory, which is certainly worthwhile. However, what are the chances of this coincidence happening? Furthermore, what are the chances that this coincidence went on to birth arguably the most notable introduction in 1980s rock ‘n’ roll history? If you ask us, pretty slim.

Photo by Richard McCaffrey/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images