3 Country Music Conspiracy Theories That Probably Aren’t True

With a genre as old as country music, there are bound to be some rumors that circulate over the years. We found three country music conspiracy theories that have made the rounds, but they most likely are nowhere near the truth.

Alan Jackson Is the Father of Zach Top

Alan Jackson is the proud father of three daughters, who are the only children Jackson has. But earlier this year, what began as a humorous moment got out of control, with rumors flying that Zach Top is the son of Jackson.

Country music radio host, Docc Andrews, posted that Top was born on September 26. 1997 in the state of Washington. Nine months prior, Jackson played a show in the state, with Andrews jokingly suggesting that Jackson is Top’s father.

To keep the rumor mill going, someone even went into Top’s Wikipedia page, citing Jackson as his father. Of course, Top is not Jackson’s son, but he did open for some dates for Jackson, on Jackson’s Last Call: One More For The Road Tour.

Elvis Presley Is Alive

Elvis Presley is not alive, although a rumor has been around for 48 years that he faked his death because of his global fame and notoriety. Presley, a rock and country music superstar, passed away on August 16, 1977. Almost immediately, fans would claim that they had spotted him alive, rumors that still circulate today.

But while it is one of music’s greatest losses, Presley sadly is deceased. He was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of his Graceland mansion. The official cause of death is listed as heart disease.

Shortly before Presley passed away, he had his final No. 1 hit at country radio, with “Way Down”.

Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Was Fictional

Dolly Parton was married to Carl Dean for almost 59 years when he passed away earlier this year. Fans often commented that Dean was fictional, due to the fact that he never appeared anywhere with her.

But Dean was very much a part of the country music icon’s life. Parton and Dean began dating when she was just 18 years old, marrying two years later. The reason fans didn’t see Dean, nor did some of Parton’s closest friends, is that Dean preferred staying out of the spotlight. But just because Dean didn’t go to any of Parton’s events doesn’t mean he wasn’t supportive of her and her career.

“I married a really good man, a guy that’s completely different from me,” Parton tells Parade. “He’s not in show business. He’s not resentful of any of that. He loves to hear about the things I do. I love to hear about the things he does. So we enjoy each other’s company. We get along good.”

Shortly after Dean passed away, Parton released “If You Hadn’t Been There”, in tribute to her late husband.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images