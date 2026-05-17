3 Songs From the 1970s That Helped Push the Outlaw Country Movement Forward

Outlaw country really came into its own in the 1970s. A strong movement that looked toward introspective, gritty, true cowboy sounds and lyrics over the prim and polished Nashville pop sounds of the era, outlaw country gained a lot of fans across America during this decade. The following three songs were just a few outlaw country classics from the 1970s that helped make the genre as great as it is today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Ain’t Living Long Like This” by Waylon Jennings from ‘What Goes Around Comes Around’ (1979)

This outlaw country rock tune was originally written by Rodney Crowell and initially recorded by Gary Stewart in 1977. Emmylou Harris and Crowell himself also recorded the song before Waylon Jennings turned it into a hit in 1979. I have to admit, Jennings’ version is the one I’ll always remember. “I Ain’t Living Long Like This” peaked at No. 1 on both the US and Canadian country charts.

“Whiskey River” by Willie Nelson from ‘Willie And Family Love’ (1978)

I only need to hear this song once for its infectious melody to get stuck in my head for days. And considering I listened to it while writing this list, I’ll probably wake up to it playing in my head for the rest of the week. Not that I’m complaining. This is a fantastic outlaw country song. It boasts some roots country elements that make it so much fun to revisit again and again. “Whiskey River” was originally written by Johnny Bush and Paul Stroud. However, Nelson was the one to turn it into a No. 12 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart in 1978.

“Pancho And Lefty” by Townes Van Zandt from ‘The Late Great Townes Van Zandt’ (1972)

Many remember the song “Pancho And Lefty” from Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard’s version from 1983. However, the song was originally written and recorded by the legendary Townes Van Zandt in 1972. A country tune with a folk twist, this entry on our list of 1970s songs wasn’t necessarily promoted as “outlaw country” back in the day. But the song remains so influential to the outlaw country genre that it more than deserves a spot on this list. “Pancho And Lefty” didn’t chart originally. But Haggard and Nelson turned it into a No. 1 hit on the country charts over a decade later.

Photo by Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images