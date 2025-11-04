George Thorogood & the Destroyers Extend Their Baddest Show on Earth Tour into 2026 with New Concerts in the U.S. and Canada

George Thorogood and his longtime backing band The Destroyers launched their Baddest Show on Earth Tour back in 2024, and are now set to continue the North American trek in March and April of 2026. The blues-rock legends have announced a 21-date North American outing. The tour will bring them to venues around the Western U.S., up into Canada and over to the northern Midwest.

The trek kicks off March 6 in Highland, California, and is scheduled through an April 4 in Ottawa, Ontario. Ten of the shows are billed as “Evening With” concerts, which will feature no opening act. Blues rockers Canyon Lights will open nine of the dates. The Robert Cray Band will be the support act at two concerts.

Tickets for the 2026 performances will go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 7, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets will be available for select shows starting this Wednesday, November 5, at 10 a.m. local time. Some pre-sale opportunities will begin Thursday, November 6, at 10 a.m. local time.

“When we decided to call this tour ‘The Baddest Show on Earth,’ we had no doubt we could back it up night after night,” Thorogood said in a statement. “We’re playing great venues in some of our favorite markets, and it’s guaranteed we can make you feel like a teenager again. Time to get on the bus, hit the highway and bring the rock party to the people for 2026.”

A second leg of the tour is expected to be announced soon.

More About George Thorogood & the Destroyers

Led by lead singer and guitarist George Thorogood, The Destroyers feature co-founding member Jeff Simon on drums and percussion, Billy Blough on bass, Jim Suhler on guitar, and Buddy Leach on saxophone and piano. The band, whose full name is George Thorogood and the Delaware Destroyers, was formed in 1973. Blough joined in 1976, Suhler in 1999, and Leach in 2003.

Thorogood and the Destroyers are best known for the original hits “Bad to the Bone” and “I Drink Alone,” as well as for inspired covers of Hank Williams’ “Move It On Over,” and Bo Diddley’s “Who Do You Love?” and Amos Milburn’s “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.”

Thorogood and the group wrapped up their 2025 tour schedule with a September 20 show in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. They also were featured on a recent episode of the PBS performance series Recorded Live at Analog. The program premiered in late September.

3/6 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino*

3/7 – Laughlin, NV @ Edgewater Casino Resort*

3/8 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America PAC+

3/10 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre+

3/11 – Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center for the Arts*

3/13 – Grand Ronde, OR @ Spirit Mountain Casino*

3/14 – Coquitlam, BC, Canada @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver*

3/15 – Coquitlam, BC, Canada @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver*

3/17 – Kamloops, BC, Canada @ Sandman Centre+

3/19 – Enoch, AB, Canada @ River Cree Resort & Casino*

3/20 – Calgary, AB, Canada @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino+

3/22 – Regina, SK, Canada @ Conexus Arts Centre+

3/24 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada @ Burton Cummings Theatre+

3/25 – Duluth, MN @ Duluth Convention Center#

3/27 – Battle Creek, MI @ FireKeepers Casino*

3/28 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center+

3/29 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre#

3/31 – Newark, OH @ Midland Theatre+

4/2 – Hamilton, ON, Canada @ FirstOntario Concert Hall+

4/3 – Orillia, ON, Canada @ Casino Rama*

4/4 – Ottawa, ON, Canada @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*

* = Evening With

+ = with Canyon Lights

# = with Robert Cray Band

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)