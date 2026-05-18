4 Rockers From the 1950s Whose Music We Still Play on Repeat

These days, there isn’t much with real staying power. It seems that modern songs—like microwaves or apartment faucets—were made to be disposable more often than not. But 70 years ago? That’s when people made things that could really last.

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That’s also what we wanted to dive into here today. We wanted to explore the careers of three rockers who were at the top of their game some three-quarters of a century ago. Indeed, these are four rockers from the 1950s whose music we still have on repeat.

Buddy Holly

In music history, there are plenty of “what ifs” and perhaps the biggest one from the 20th century is what if Buddy Holly had lived a longer life? Holly was one of several prominent music stars who died in that famous plane crash dubbed “The Day The Music Died”. He was just 22 years old. Despite that, however, Holly left music fans with a lot, including songs like the pleasant “Everyday” and supremely catchy “That’ll Be The Day”.

Chuck Berry

Musical genres don’t just pop up out of nowhere. They have to be invented, cultivated. People have to breathe life into them. And that’s just what groundbreaking songwriter and performer Chuck Berry did to rock music in the 1950s. Indeed, Berry helped to invent and spread the good work of rock via songs like “Johnny B. Goode” and “Run Rudolph Run”. Just try not to smile when you hear Berry play!

Elvis

There’s no getting around it. Elvis was the biggest musical star of the 1950s. With his swirling hips, fancy footwork, pronounced snarl, and handsome good looks, the man was a comet during the decade. Rising up to be the object of affection and appreciation for many during the era. With tunes like “Hound Dog” and “Jailhouse Rock”, Elvis is a timeless performer (even if he didn’t write his tunes).

Little Richard

Little Richard. What a lovable character. His energetic performing style, his one-of-one voice, and his songs that make you feel as if you’re at a party all contributed to Richard’s fame. Today, he remains an important figure in the story of rock music. Like Chuck Berry, he helped breathe life into the style, allowing it to become the dominant cultural force of the mid-20th century.

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