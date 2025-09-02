3 Country Songs From 1973 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

The most mutually agreed upon “Golden Age” of country music is seemingly the 1970s. You can disagree with that opinion; however, you cannot ignore just how much starpower and talent came out of the decade. Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, George Jones, Emmylou Harris, and so on. It’s a fairly hard argument to disagree with.

Videos by American Songwriter

Given the sheer amount of talent in the 1970s country music scene, some of the most memorable and iconic songs in the genre’s history emerged during that decade. Here are three country songs from 1973 that still shake the ground we stand on.

“Shotgun Willie” by Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson‘s 1973 album, Shotgun Willie, was, in a sense, his debut album. It was also one of the premier albums that paved the way for the outlaw country movement. That movement is symbolized not only by the album but also by the title single, “Shotgun Willie”.

Ever since Willie Nelson released his 1973 single, musicians have been trying to replicate and reproduce the quality of Nelson’s track in their own country songs. Without “Shotgun Willie”, who knows what the outlaw country movement would have become? Consequently, who knows what modern country music would be?

“Why Me” by Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson is one of the most iconic figures in pop culture of the 1970s. And he didn’t just achieve that stature with his charismatic bravado and icy stare. He also achieved it by articulating timeless messages in the form of musical poetry. And one of the many country songs he wrote that did just that was his 1973 track, “Why Me”.

Released in 1973, Kristofferson’s “Why Me” tackles an age-old question. Why does one deserve God’s blessings in light of the sins they’ve committed? A question that hasn’t been definitively answered, nor ever will be. However, Kristofferson’s song turns this uncertainty into grateful comfort and contentment.

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton is one of the most successful country songs of all time, so it goes without saying that it was also a smash hit in 1973. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. We don’t really need to tell you why this song is so impactful and influential, as everything great about it has been praised far more than 1,000 times over.

It’s a soulful ballad, a crossover smash hit, and a timeless piece of music to anyone who’s ever felt an ounce of jealousy. It has the capacity to be for the intellectual country music fan as much as it is for the good-time country music fan. “Jolene” is a one-size-fits-all hit.

Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images