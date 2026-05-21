49 Years Ago Today, Waylon Jennings Kicked off a Six-Week Run at No. 1 With One of His Biggest Hits (That He Despised)

Name-checking a geographic location in a country song has long proved a recipe for success. Examples include Glen Campbell’s “Galveston” and “Wichita Lineman”; George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning”; and Marty Robbins’ “El Paso”. Waylon Jennings found similar acclaim with “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love”), which topped the country music charts on this day (May 21) in 1977.

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Released in April 1977 as the lead single from the outlaw country legend’s 24th studio album Ol Waylon, “Luckenbach, Texas” centers around a high-society couple who decides to return to the basics by moving to the aforementioned Central Texas town, where “everybody’s somebody.”

At the time he recorded “Luckenbach, Texas”, Jennings had never set foot there. Neither had Bobby Emmons and Chips Moman, the Nashville songwriting duo that actually wrote the song.

For all its cultural endurance, “Luckenbach, Texas” has a fairly inauspicious origin story: Texas songwriter Guy Clark once told them about Luckenbach’s classic dance hall nestled beneath majestic live oaks along South Grape Creek. That fit the pair’s mental description of how Texas was supposed to look, so they wrote a song about it. Why did they pitch it to Waylon Jennings? His “name’s in it.”

[RELATED: If You Love the Outlaw Country Sound of Waylon Jennings, These 3 Songs Still Carry It]

Waylon Jennings’ Hit Made Luckenbach a Household Name

Waylon Jennings despised “Luckenbach, Texas”. He hated singing his own name onstage ( Let’s go to Luckenbach, Texas / With Waylon and Willie and the boys). It sounded too much like the Danny O’Keefe song “Good Time Charlie’s Got the Blues”. The easygoing rhythm was too slow.

However, as an industry fixture by that point, Jennings also knew a chart-topper when he heard one. So he recorded “Luckenbach, Texas” featuring guest vocals from Willie Nelson.

“I knew it was a hit song, even though I didn’t like it, and still don’t,” wrote the Littlefield, Texas-born artist in his autobiography.

While Jennings may have never come around on “Luckenbach, Texas”, country music audiences did share his feelings. The track rocketed to the top of the Hot Country Songs chart 49 years ago today, remaining there until June 25, 1977. Additionally, it carried Ol Waylon to the top of the country albums chart, eventually becoming country music’s first platinum album by any single solo artist.

“Luckenbach, Texas” immortalized both its artist and its namesake. Nearly 50 years later, the visitors to residents ratio in the tiny, predominantly German-American hamlet is a staggering 50,000 to 3.

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