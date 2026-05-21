3 Country Albums That Listeners Loved Far More Than Critics Did

Country critics can often be hard to please. The genre was a niche for so long that its traditionalists are fierce. Not all artists who try to do something different with their sound earn hits. However, the three artists below all switched up country’s typical sound to great effect. Sure, critics might’ve had a hard time accepting these albums, but fans almost instantly loved them. Revisit these legendary country albums.

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‘Here’s To The Good Times’ — Florida Georgia Line

Many critics didn’t know what to make of Florida Georgia Line’s Here’s To The Good Times when it was released in 2012. The infusion of hip-hop into country was a direct defiance of what the genre’s traditionalists came to appreciate. Many critics called it shallow and accused it of straying too far to actually be considered country.

Though it might’ve been a tough pill to swallow for a while, countless bands and artists have followed in FGL’s footsteps, proving the success of the album and its longevity. The duo managed to see into the future with this record, generating a sound that would be widely adopted over the next decade.

‘Crash My Party’ — Luke Bryan

In a similar vein, Luke Bryan’s Crash My Party was accused of being too “bro-country” for its own good. The album relied heavily on country tropes of girls, beer, and truck beds, leading many critics to call it a hit but to discredit Bryan’s artistic integrity.

Like FGL’s album, the sheer number of hits on “Crash My Party” carried it through the mixed reviews. In hindsight, this Bryan record is indicative of everything he does extremely well. Fans couldn’t help but be drawn in by the anthems he delivered on this record, giving it a more positive spin now that critics have had time to sit with it.

‘The Woman In Me’ — Shania Twain

Shania Twain’s The Woman In Me faced mixed reviews when it was released. Some saw Twain’s polished pop approach to country as the right move for the genre, while others hated how different it was from country’s conventions.

History proved Twain right, as she earned a beloved album that fans instantly latched onto. Not only that, but this record paved the way for countless other pop country artists to make waves in the future.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)