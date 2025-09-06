3 Country Songs From 1976 That Sound Even Better Today

Are you a fan of country music from the 1970s? That really was an amazing era for the genre. In fact, I think the mid-1970s boasted some of the best country music of the 20th century. And these three country songs from 1976, specifically, sound even better today. Modern country singers and songwriters could learn a thing or two from these three icons!

Videos by American Songwriter

“If You’ve Got The Money (I’ve Got The Time)” by Willie Nelson

While Willie Nelson has written more than his fair share of incredible, high-charting songs, one of his best releases of 1976 is actually a cover song. “If You’ve Got The Money (I’ve Got The Time)” was originally written by Lefty Frizzell (with Jim Beck) way back in 1950. This honky-tonk classic has been covered often through the years, namely by the likes of Carl Butler, George Jones, and Merle Haggard. But I’m a big fan of Willie Nelson’s version of the song from 1976, which hit No. 1 on the country chart that year. It was only his second solo single to reach that top spot.

“You And Me” by Tammy Wynette

There’s no one in country music history like Tammy Wynette, and there’s no country tune out there quite like “You And Me” from 1976. Interestingly enough, this song was written by Billy Sherrill and George Richey. The latter songwriter once admitted that the lyrics were inspired by a crush he had on Wynette. It’s sweet, considering the two would become friends and later marry. “You And Me” just barely missed a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also topped the Hot Country Songs chart in the US.

“Sweet Dreams” by Emmylou Harris

Another famously good cover song, Emmylou Harris’ version of “Sweet Dreams” is by far the most successful version of the tune. It’s also one of the best country songs of 1976. The original “Sweet Dreams” is a country ballad written by Don Gibson and first recorded in 1955. The OG song was a big hit on the country charts. Subsequent covers followed, including renditions by Faron Young, Patsy Cline, and Reba McEntire. But none of those did as well as Emmylou Harris’ version, which hit No. 1 in the US and Canada in 1976.

Photo by Tom Hill/Getty Images