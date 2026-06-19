3 Country Songs From 1977 That Every Small-Town Kid Still Knows by Heart

Were you born and raised in a small town, particularly around 1977, and often feel your heart tug when listening to certain country songs? One of those songs could easily be on this list. The following three country tunes might as well be anthems for small-town living. Let’s take a look and get nostalgic, shall we?

“Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics of Love)” by Waylon Jennings from ‘Ol’ Waylon’

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If you are from a small town in Texas, specifically, I know you’ve at least heard this song a few times. It might just be the definitive small-town country anthem for 70s kids.

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“Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics of Love)” by Waylon Jennings was written by Bobby Emmons and Chips Moman. The song is about an affluent couple who want to leave the city and go back to the “basics” of their love in the small town of Luckenbach, Texas. It was quite the outlaw country hit in 1977. The track peaked at No. 1 on the US and Canadian country charts. It also peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I’m Just A Country Boy” by Don Williams from ‘Country Boy’

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Rural identity tends to be strong in the hearts of those who grew up out in the country, outside of the glitz and bright lights of the city. This Don Williams classic celebrates that identity in a beautiful way. Sometimes, the simple country life is just better.

“I’m Just A Country Boy” by Don Williams is actually a cover of a song first recorded by Harry Belafonte back in 1954. The song has since been covered by the likes of Sam Cooke, Bobby Vinton, and countless others. Williams’ version, though, was a major hit and peaked at No. 1 on the country charts.

“Y’all Come Back Saloon” by The Oak Ridge Boys from ‘Y’all Come Back Saloon’

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In just about every small-town community in rural America, there’s at least one go-to “third place” that serves as the hub for the surrounding community. That place can be a bar, a Moose Lodge, a diner, etc. You’ve probably already got a place in mind when you think about your own hometown.

This entry on our list of small-town country songs from 1977 is an ode to the concept of a (somewhat) modern-age saloon. It’s that place where locals gather to drink, listen to live music, play some pinball, etc.

“Y’all Come Back Saloon” by The Oak Ridge Boys was written by Sharon Vaughn. It peaked at No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart back in 1977.

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