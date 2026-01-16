3 Country Songs From the 1970s That Musicians Wrote for Their Wives

So much of country music in the 20th century (and the 21st century, honestly) centered around the theme of being in love. It’s only natural that quite a few country songs, particularly from the 1970s, would be written about their makers’ wives. Let’s look at a few stunning examples, shall we?

“I Love” by Tom T. Hall (1973)

While Tom T. Hall never explicitly said that this song was written about his wife, Dixie, it’s clear that she at least inspired it. This is quite a unique love song, as Hall croons about all the things he loves about life, from leaves in the wind to baby ducks to pickup trucks. And yet, when the chorus comes around, he sings “And I love you too.” It’s straight from the heart, always including the love of his life among the other things that make life worth living. Their love story is some to behold, too. Tom and Dixie Hall were married for 47 years. Dixie passed in 2015, and Tom would follow just a few years later in 2021 under tragic circumstances.

“I’ve Got A Darlin’ (For A Wife)” by Merle Haggard (1975)

“I’ve Got A Darlin’ (For A Wife)” can be found on Merle Haggard’s 1975 album with The Strangers, Keep Movin’ On. While Haggard himself was married several times, this tune was penned during his marriage to Bonnie Owens. And it’s certainly safe to imagine that he was imagining her as he wrote it. This sweet song is an ode to loving the one you’re with, more than material possessions, gold, and everything in between. It’s a simple song, but a sweet one nonetheless.

“My Woman, My Woman, My Wife” by Marty Robbins (1970)

Country icon Marty Robbins penned this ode to his wife in 1970. Robbins was married to his spouse, Mari Baldwin, from 1948 until his death in 1982. This is a pretty underrated entry on our list of 1970s country songs that were written about famous musicians’ wives. Though, it certainly wasn’t completely underrated back in 1970. Robbins’ ode to his beloved was a No. 1 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart, and also had some crossover success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 42.

