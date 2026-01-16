You Will Never Hear Another Voice Like Willie Nelson, and This Stripped Back Performance With Vince Gill and Albert Lee Proves It

Nearly two decades ago, Eric Clapton explored the idea of creating a music festival. That idea eventually turned into a project as the Crossroads Guitar Festival was born. Over the years, the festival welcomed stars like John Mayer, B.B. King, Sheryl Crow, Derek Trucks, and more. But in 2007, the festival produced a timeless performance by none other than Willie Nelson himself. Nothing short of an icon in country music, Nelson not only performed “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”, but also took the stage with Vince Gill and Albert Lee.

Given how the event was called the Crossroads Guitar Festival, it only made sense that it highlighted those musicians who fashioned a career around the instrument. But having Nelson, Gill, and Lee perform together created a rare, stripped-down moment where storytelling and masterful guitar work converged.

Fans Label Willie Nelson An “American Icon”

Although the performance happened over a decade ago, fans can still relive the moment thanks to “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” being recorded by Rhino Entertainment. Hired to cover the event, Rhino Entertainment caught every second. Gaining over 14 million views, fans continued to return to the memorable performance.

“No one plays like Willie, no one. A true American original.” “Yes, he is so cool Willie, written so many good songs, plays that old guitarr “Trigger” like only he can. So great.” ‘There he is playing on stage for a crowd of at least 30,000 and he sounds like he is playing for just a small group of close, personal friends in his living room. Willie Nelson is a world treasure that happened to be born in america so we try to claim him.” “Willie Nelson one of the last real American icons left, he’s a true master of his craft.”

When the Crossroads Guitar Festival was first announced in 2007, tickets sold out in less than 22 minutes. Hosted by actor and comedian Bill Murray, the event won a Primetime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Special Class category. Filmed at the Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois, a special Crossroads: Eric Clapton Guitar Festival 2007 DVD was released.

While Gill, Nelson, and Lee went their separate ways after the song ended, the performance continues to stand as one of the festival’s most intimate and enduring highlights.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)