3 Country Songs From the 1970s That Will Make You Drop Everything To Listen

Country music had numerous hits in the 1970s. It was a heyday for the genre—a hotbed for legendary songwriting. There are many country songs from this era that make listeners drop everything to listen to them. If the three 1970s songs below come on, you’re not going to go about your business; you’re going to sit back and give them your full attention. These country classics certainly aren’t skippable.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Jolene” — Dolly Parton

Very few people would have the nerve to skip “Jolene” when it comes on. This 1970s country song is a hit across genres. It’s one of the most universal songs ever released. Because of that fact, people the world over stop whatever they are doing and immediately devote all their attention to “Jolene” when it starts playing.

It would be a sin of sorts to switch this song off. No matter who you are listening to this song with, they will look at you funny if you don’t want to hear “Jolene” in its entirety. It’s much more socially acceptable to drop everything and sit back while Parton breaks your heart.

Songfacts: Jolene | Dolly Parton This earned Dolly two consecutive nominations for Best Female Country Vocal Performance at the Grammy Awards in 1975 and 1976 (first for the original release and then for a live version from In Concert). She lost to Anne Murray for Love Song and Linda Ronstadt for “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still In Love With You),” respectively.

“Blue Bayou” — Linda Ronstadt

Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou” is a crossover hit. It could be rock. It could be pop. But many like to think of it as country. But that genre-blending sound she exhibits here makes this song one that everyone can settle into. Most people at least admire this 1970s country song, making it a must-listen when it comes on.

And really, why would you ever want to turn this song off? More than its universal appeal, the melody is so blithe and easy to get along with that there’s really no reason to turn your nose up at it. There’s nothing about this song that doesn’t agree with listeners, which is why it doesn’t get skipped often.

“The Gambler” — Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” is so popular that the chorus has become a cultural idiom. “You got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em / Know when to walk away / and know when to run,” aren’t just lyrics; they are morsels of advice we use in everyday life.

[RELATED: Country Music Fact Checker: Did Kenny Rogers Base “The Gambler” on a Real Person?]

Because of how influential and prevalent this song is, it doesn’t get skipped much. Its recognizability makes listeners stop in their tracks.

(Photo by Andrew Putler/Redferns)