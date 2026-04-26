Riley Green’s Stagecoach Sets Axed After Emergency Evacuation, 80s Rock Legends Removed From Bill

Country music aficionados descended on California’s Coachella Valley this weekend to catch all their favorites at the 2026 Stagecoach Festival. Held April 24-26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, this year’s event promised unforgettable performances from Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Ella Langley, Pitbull, Journey, and more. Unfortunately, Saturday (April 25) brought bad news for those looking forward to hearing “Worst Way” or “There Was This Girl”. Riley Green did not take the Mane Stage after strong desert winds swept through the festival Saturday (April 25), forcing up to 125,000 attendees to temporarily evacuate the venue.

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Riley Green Fans Left in the Dust at Stagecoach

According to Rolling Stone, the winds picked up at the Stagecoach Festival as Little Big Town performed on the Mane Stage Saturday. Unfortunately, the blasts of air only grew stronger, knocking over planters until organizers were forced to hit pause.

“The festival has been postponed until further notice,” read an on-screen message directing fans to head for the nearest exit.

An hour later, however, attendees received word that the festival would resume, pushing back Lainey Wilson’s headlining set to 10:30 p.m. Pacific. Gavin Adcock and Pitbull also delayed their shows, with Journey and Riley Green seeing their performances scrapped altogether.

Riley green was on the set list, wind showed up and now he’s not on it. What the hell happened — miserable phillies fan (@schwarbombz) April 26, 2026

Understandably, many Riley Green fans took to social media to express their displeasure. “I saved up to see Riley and they f—ked him,” lamented one fan on X/Twitter.

However, Lainey Wilson made sure that all wasn’t lost. The reigning Entertainer of the Year, 33, welcomed Green, 37, to the stage, where he performed his 2019 fan favorite “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”.

[RELATED: Stagecoach Temporarily Evacuated Amid High Winds: Here’s Everything You Need To Know]

The Show Will Go On

While the cancellation no doubt still stings for Riley Green enthusiasts, Stagecoach resumes Sunday (April 26) with a full itinerary.

The festival’s final day presents quite the genre mashup, with Hootie & The Blowfish, Third Eye Blind, and The Wallflowers all set to take the stage. Additionally, rapper Ludacris will take over the Mustang Stage.

The night ends with performances from Brooks & Dunn and headliner Post Malone.

Those at home can tune in to the Stagecoach 2026 livestream on Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video and Twitch beginning at 3 p.m. Pacific.

Featured image by John Shearer/Getty Images for Stagecoach