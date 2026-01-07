3 Country Songs From the 1980s That Are Totally Perfect for Karaoke Night

You know what’s perfect for karaoke night? No, not your rhinestone shirt or your denim cargo pants. What we’re talking about here is a song that a whole bar knows, one that the entire room can sing right along with you. That’s real currency on karaoke night, and that’s just what we wanted to offer you now.

Here below, we wanted to explore three country songs from back in the day that will really help you the next time you take the karaoke stage. Indeed, these are three (memorable) country songs from the 1980s that are tailor-made for karaoke night.

“9 To 5” by Dolly Parton from ‘9 To 5 And Odd Jobs’ (1980)

You know what everyone on Earth can relate to? Working for someone else and the drudgery that comes along with it. So, singing about that fact will ingratiate you with an entire dive bar of strangers, which is exactly what you want on karaoke night. That’s why firing up Dolly Parton’s classic “9 To 5” is a hit any way you slice it. Plus, it’s a ton of fun to sing, whether you’re alone at home or in a packed karaoke bar.

“Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson from ‘Always On My Mind’ (1982)

Sometimes it’s not all about having a raucous time on karaoke night. Sometimes, it’s about setting a mood and connecting with another person. That’s why taking on “Always On My Mind”, which was made famous by Willie Nelson in 1982, is a great choice on karaoke night. Offer a bit of humanity in a world so ready to crush it. Tell them what’s on your mind!

“All My Ex’s Live In Texas” by George Strait from ‘Ocean Front Property’ (1987)

Dive bars and karaoke patrons love a bit of humor, especially if it comes from a good country tune from the 1980s. It’s something to rally around, something to take the edge off the day. That’s why George Strait’s 1987 classic “All My Ex’s Live In Texas” is a perfect offering for karaoke night. We all know about breakups and about the distance you need to create to get over them. So, sing about it with George here.

