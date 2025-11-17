3 Country Songs From the 1980s Your Dad Would Love

When you look back on it, the 1980s were a strange time. Music was changing. New tools and equipment had entered the landscape, and songs were drenched in synths and electronic drums. But when it came to the world of country music, there were still some old, classic-sounding songs being produced and put into the universe.

That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore three country songs from the 1980s that were both fun and nostalgic at the same time. And it’s a combination like that that’s very impressive to fathers of a certain age. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1980s we’re sure your dad would love.

“On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson from ‘Honeysuckle Rose’ (1980)

Is this one of the best 100 songs of all time? Best 50? Whatever the number, it’s a song millions of people like, and many of those fans are fathers. Dads love being on the road, their elbow hanging out their driver’s side window. The family surrounds him as he takes the car from highway to highway, state to state, as if a traveling artist. Road trip!

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman from ‘Tracy Chapman’ (1988)

Speaking of being in a car and hitting the road, this 1988 song from Tracy Chapman is another version of that. Instead of a fun trip, though, it’s an escape. A chance at breaking out of the shackles of the small town that both surrounds you and may swallow you whole. Of course, many country fans were reintroduced to this track when Luke Combs covered it a few years back. But even way back in the 80s, it was hittin’.

“Someday When Things Are Good” by Merle Haggard from ‘That’s The Way Love Goes’ (1984)

Reminiscing—that’s what dads are good at. They like to look back to the good ol’ days. But they also like to look ahead and wonder when the good ol’ days will be back again. That’s what this song offers its audience. A nostalgic, wistful look at the times then, now, or in the future. Someday things will be good. Someday. Sing it, Merle! Dads everywhere love what you’re putting down!

