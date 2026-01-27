3 Country Songs From the 1980s That Didn’t Hit No. 1, but Still Became Legendary

For a lot of artists, having a No. 1 hit is the pinnacle of a song’s success. But some songs are still fan favorites, even decades after they were first released, even if they never made it to the top of the chart.

These three country songs from the 80s didn’t hit No. 1, but almost everyone still knows them by heart.

“Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait

It seems shocking that among George Strait’s 60 No. 1 hits is not “Amarillo By Morning“, but it’s true. One of Strait’s most well-known hits, “Amarillo By Morning”, peaked just inside the Top 5.

On Strait’s sophomore Strait From The Heart record, “Amarillo By Morning” was first released in 1973 by Terry Stafford, who wrote it with Paul Fraser. But it’s Strait who made it a hit at country radio.

“Amarillo By Morning” says, “Amarillo by morning / Up from San Antone / Everything that I got / Is just what I’ve got on / I ain’t got a dime / But what I’ve got is mine / I ain’t rich / But Lord, I’m free / Amarillo by morning / Amarillo’s where I’ll be.”

“Wildflowers” by Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt

Considering the talent on “Wildflowers“, it’s surprising that the song didn’t even hit the Top 5 at country radio. Released by Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt, the song is on their collaborative 1987 Trio record.

Written by Parton, the song begins with, “The hills were alive with wildflowers and I / Was as wild, even wilder than they / For at least I could run, they just died in the sun / And I refused to just wither in place.”

“Wildflowers” may not have been a big hit for the three women, but Trio did earn them a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal.

“Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” by Garth Brooks

It would be hard to find a country music fan who couldn’t sing Garth Brooks’ “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” by heart. Written by Brooks and Randy Taylor, the song appears on Brooks’ eponymous debut project.

Out as a single in 1989, the anthemic tune says, “And the white line’s getting longer and the saddle’s getting cold / I’m much too young to feel this damn old / All my cards are on the table with no ace left in the hole / I’m much too young to feel this damn old.“

“Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” peaked inside the Top 10 for Brooks. But his next single, “If Tomorrow Never Comes”, became his first No.1 hit.



Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage