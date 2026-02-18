3 Country Songs From the 90s That Became Massive Crossover Pop Hits

Having a hit country single is a dream come true for most country artists. But some songs are so good, they also have crossover success. These three hit country songs also became massive pop hits.

“This Kiss” by Faith Hill

Faith Hill is no stranger to having pop hits. In 1999, Hill set new records with her “Breathe“

single. But before “Breathe”, Hill had another crossover hit with “This Kiss”. Out in 1998 on Hill’s Faith album, the uptempo tune is written by Beth Nielsen Chapman, Robin Lerner, and Annie Roboff.

“This Kiss” says, “It’s the way you love me / It’s a feeling like this / It’s centrifugal motion / It’s perpetual bliss / It’s that pivotal moment / It’s, ah, impossible / This kiss, this kiss / Unstoppable / This kiss, this kiss.”

Although Hill didn’t write “This Kiss”, she drew on personal experience with her husband, Tim McGraw, when recording “This Kiss”.

“I hate cynical people who say their first kisses are nothing special,” Hill says (via Songfacts). “My first kiss with Tim was perfect, exactly as it should be. I love kissing.”

Hill was pregnant with her and McGraw’s second daughter, Maggie, when filming the “This Kiss” video.

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus

In 1992, Billy Ray Cyrus released his debut single, “Achy Breaky Heart“. Written by Don Von Tress for Cyrus’s Some Gave All album, “Achy Breaky Heart” quickly became the song heard all over the world.

A simple but catchy lyric, “Achy Breaky Heart” says, “But don’t tell my heart, my achy breaky heart / I just don’t think he’d understand / And if you tell my heart, my achy breaky heart / He might blow up and kill this man.”

“Achy Breaky Heart” became a hit on both country and pop radio. It also hit the Top 10 in several other countries, including Belgium, New Zealand, and Australia.

“Amazed” by Lonestar

“Lonestar” likely had no idea when they released “Amazed” in 1999 that it would become one of the biggest country songs of all time. On their Lonely Grill record, the sweet love song is written by Marv Green, Chris Lindsey, and Aimee Mayo.

“Amazed” says, “I don’t know how you do what you do / I’m so in love with you / It just keeps gettin’ better / I wanna spend the rest of my life / With you by my side / Forever and ever / Every little thing that you do / Baby I’m amazed by you.”

“Amazed” not only became a No.1 pop single, but it also stayed at the top of the charts for eight weeks.

Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage