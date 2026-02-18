3 Classic Rock Tracks That Prove the B-Side Is Often Way Better Than the A-Side

The most famous classic rock songs in history are, more often than not, A-sides. Musicians and producers are pretty good at picking the “hit” single to showcase, after all. However, once in a blue moon, a classic rock B-side will become enormously popular, much more than its intended hit A-side. Let’s look at a few examples, shall we? I bet you’ve heard each of these songs at least once!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris (1963)

This might just be the most infamous instrumental one-hit wonder of all time. And it outshone its A-side in a major way. “Wipe Out” by The Surfaris is quite literally the surf rock sound, one that would make it to film and TV soundtracks for decades. Even if you don’t think you’ve heard it, within a few seconds of playing it, you’ll recognize it. And it became much more popular than its A-side, “Surfer Joe”. “Wipe Out” was a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while its A-side only made it to No. 62.

“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys (1966)

Speaking of surf rock, The Beach Boys are also known for the phenomenon of a B-side becoming massively popular. Though, the A-side to “God Only Knows”, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”, was also a massive hit back in 1966. “God Only Knows” peaked at No. 2 on several UK charts but only barely broke the Top 40 in the US at No. 39. “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”, likewise, peaked at No. 9 on the Hot 100 and didn’t chart in the UK at all upon its release. Personally, the rich harmonies of “God Only Knows” beat out “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” in my book.

“I Saw Her Standing There” by The Beatles (1963)

It might not be fair to include any Fab Four B-side on our list of classic rock songs. Just about everything they released in the 1960s, B-side or otherwise, did well on the charts. However, this early hit from The Beatles deserves to be mentioned, considering it became almost as popular as its A-side, “I Want To Hold Your Hand”. And, personally, I think “I Saw Her Standing There” is a superior song. That B-side peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100, while “I Want To Hold Your Hand” peaked at No. 1.

Photo by Reg Lewis/Mirrorpix/Getty Images