3 Country Songs That 70s Teens Definitely Overplayed—but Can You Blame Them?

So many great songs from the 70s are arguably overplayed on country and rock radio today. But back in the 70s, such songs weren’t considered classic oldies. They were new, fresh, and played on repeat by teens of the era who were totally obsessed with them. Let’s look at just a few country songs that 70s teens definitely overplayed back in the day.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver (1971)

I’m not even a 70s kid, and I’ve certainly overplayed this gem from John Denver in the past. Who wouldn’t? It’s one of the greatest odes to the beautiful landscape of the United States ever, and it’s also one of the catchiest country songs of all time. Multiple generations of listeners still love it today, and it often makes appearances at karaoke bars for a reason. Even back in 1971, this song got a ton of radio play, and it quickly became a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt (1977)

Linda Ronstadt was in a league of her own in the 1970s. She was a little bit country, a little bit rock, and boasted a voice unlike any other. Naturally, teens vibed with her eclectic songs. One such song is the country classic “Blue Bayou”, which was one of her first country crossover hits. This famed cover of a Roy Orbison classic peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart. And it remains one of Ronstadt’s most enduring hits.

“The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.” by Donna Fargo (1972)

I’m definitely not surprised that this entry on our list of overplayed 70s country songs that teens loved took home a Grammy the year it was released. I can imagine it was particularly popular with teen girls at the time, as “The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.” by Donna Fargo is all about being a newlywed girl, madly in love with her new husband. This song became Fargo’s signature song after it was released, and it was a No. 11 hit on the Hot 100 chart. That simplistic production, that beautifully resonating steel guitar… Nothing gets more 70s country than this minimalist hit.

Photo via Shutterstock