Paul Simon Announces 2026 North American Leg of His ‘A Quiet Celebration’ Tour

After recently announcing a spring European leg of his “A Quiet Celebration” tour, Paul Simon now will bring the trek back to North America in the late spring and summer.

The 84-year-old folk-rock legend has unveiled plans for a 20-date outing that kicks off June 4 in Palo Alto, California, and runs through a July 17-18 stand in Highland Park, Illinois. The latter performances are part of the 2026 edition of the annual Ravinia Festival.

Tickets for most of the newly announced concerts go on sale this Friday, February 6. Visit PaulSimon.com for more information. Fans interested in purchasing tickets may also want to check StubHub.

Simon’s tour will be visiting various popular outdoor venues. Among them are the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado; Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts; Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York; and Forest Hills Stadium in New York City. Paul is scheduled to play two concerts at Red Rocks, on June 12 and June 13.

Each concert on Simon’s A Quiet Celebration tour features two sets. The show begins with a full performance of his 2023 album, Seven Psalms, a 33-minute piece featuring multiple movements. The second set features Paul performing songs from throughout his long music career, including hits and deep cuts from various solo releases and several Simon & Garfunkel classics.

About Simon’s Touring Band

Simon will be accompanied by a large backing band that includes guitarists Mark Stewart and Gyan Riley, bassist Bakithi Kumalo, drummer Steve Gadd, saxophonist Andy Snitzer, percussionist Jamey Haddad, keyboardist Mick Rossi, flute player Nancy Stagnitta, violinist Caleb Burhans, and cellist Eugene Friesen.

Paul’s wife, singer Edie Brickell, also will perform with her husband at the shows.

More About Simon’s ‘A Quiet Celebration’ Tour

In December 2025, Simon announced a 2026 European leg of his trek. The 21-date outing begins on April 9 in Prague, Czech Republic, and is scheduled through a May 20 show in Dublin, Ireland. Simon will play multiple shows in most of the cities he visits. Those include Prague; Copenhagen, Denmark; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Brussels, Belgium; Paris, France; Glasgow, Scotland; and London, England.

Tickets for all of the European shows are on sale now.

Simon launched his tour in 2025 with a lengthy North American leg that ran from an April 4 performance in New Orleans through a four-show stand in Seattle in early August.

The last two concerts of the tour were held at Seattle’s McCaw Hall on August 5 and 6. They were filmed “for archival purposes and possible broadcast.”

The A Quiet Celebration trek marked Simon’s return to the road after he wrapped up a 2018 solo farewell tour. For several years, Paul was unable to perform live regularly. He began experiencing severe hearing loss in his left ear while recording Seven Psalms.

He eventually collaborated with hearing-loss experts and his own production team to design a stage setup with monitors positioned in a way that allows him to play concerts again comfortably.

June 4 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

June 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 9 – San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

June 12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

June 20 – Rochester Mills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

June 23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 25 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Amphitheater

June 27 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

June 30 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 3 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

July 8 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 11 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 13 – Atlanta GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

July 15 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheatre

July 17 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia

July 18 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia

