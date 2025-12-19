3 Country Tours Plotted for 2026 That You Won’t Want to Miss

As one year comes to a close, it’s always fun for music lovers to start planning what their next year of shows might look like. Looking ahead to 2026, country fans have no shortage of options. The entire year is stacked with incredible show potential. Whether you’re into ’00s country or newer mainstays, the three tours below are can’t-miss opportunities. If you see any country tours next year, let it be one of these three (maybe, even all of them).

Eric Church – Free The Machine

Eric Church is gearing up for a short stint at the beginning of this year. From January to April, you can catch the North Carolina icon in cities all around North America. Notable stops include Washington, D.C., Fort Worth, TX, Atlanta, GA, and Toronto, Canada.

After wrapping up his Free The Machine Tour, Church has several exciting one-off shows planned for the latter half of 2026, including Alan Jackson’s Last Call show in Nashville, TN.

Luke Combs – My Kind of Saturday Night

Luke Combs has established himself as a must-see live act. His shows have earned him two Entertainer of the Year Awards and several more nominations. If critical acclaim is any indication, Combs’ 2026 dates can’t be missed.

Combs will play a short run of dates across North America before heading to Europe and the U.K. in the summer.

Megan Moroney – Cloud 9

Megan Moroney’s impending album, Cloud 9, is set to arrive in February 2026. In celebration of this record, Moroney is hitting the road starting in May. The effervescent singer will play shows through most of 2026, traveling across the U.S. and overseas. Find the full range of tour dates HERE.

Moroney’s forthcoming project promises more of her hit-making, intimate lyricism. She dropped the titular blue from her second album, Am I Okay?, in favor of a brighter pink for Cloud 9. If the color-coding is to be believed, the record promises a range of uppers for Moroney’s fans to float along to.



