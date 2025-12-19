3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Should Have Had Other Hits

The 1960s birthed more than a few now-legendary artists and bands. Likewise, other artists got a taste of fame during the 1960s with solitary hits, landing them with the label of “one-hit wonders.” In my opinion, the following three artists were talented enough to go all the way. And yet, none of their follow-up songs did nearly as well as their sole claim to fame. Let’s take a look!

“Spirit In The Sky” by Norman Greenbaum (1969)

Out of all the one-hit wonders that made it big in the 1960s, I personally believe Norman Greenbaum deserved to be more famous for his follow-up hits. Greenbaum is an incredible talent. And “Spirit In The Sky” from 1969 remains one of the finest signature songs of the decade.

This boogie rock classic with a gospel edge topped several charts in 1969, including the UK Singles chart and the US Cash Box Top 100. “Spirit In The Sky” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It would be his only song to hit the Top 40 on that chart before he quit the music industry for good as a recording artist. “Canned Ham” from 1970 and “California Earthquake” from 1971 were definitely good enough to at least make it to the Top 40.

“Something In The Air” by Thunderclap Newman (1969)

Remember this blues rock classic from 1969? “Something In The Air” was actually British rock outfit Thunderclap Newman’s debut single. What a way to kick off a career! This jam made it to No. 1 on the UK Singles chart and also made it to No. 37 on the Hot 100. Unfortunately, it would be the band’s only Top 40 hit from their only album (Hollywood Dream, 1970). The band would call it quits in 1971 after just a couple of years together. Personally, I think the 1970 track “Accidents” should have made it to the Top 40, too.

“Green Tambourine” by The Lemon Pipers (1967)

This Ohio-based psychedelic outfit had a big hit on their hands with the 1967 bubblegum pop song, “Green Tambourine”. Not only did this song hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, but it is also believed to be one of the very first psych-pop No. 1 hits of the era. I really don’t think The Lemon Pipers deserve to be remembered as one-hit wonders of the 1960s, considering their talent. Yet, sadly, none of their follow-up hits made it to the Hot 100 Top 40 before their breakup in 1969. “Rice Is Nice” from 1968 came very close and definitely should have made it further on the charts.

Photo by Arthur Grimm/United Archives via Getty Images