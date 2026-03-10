3 Covers That Sound Like They Were Written for the Artist Who Borrowed Them

Many times when an artist takes on someone else’s song, there is a degree of separation—something innate that tells us they didn’t write this song and are only borrowing it. Then, some covers feel right as rain. This special group of covers manages to usurp the original and stand on their own volition. The three covers below were so perfect that they made listeners question their ownership. These covers feel as though they were written for the artist who merely borrowed them.

“Heart Of The Matter” by India.Arie

While Don Henley’s original version of “Heart Of The Matter” is stunning in its own right, soul singer India.Arie’s version is equally, if not more, poignant. Her acrobatic vocals give this song an emotional center that the original lacked. While Henley’s vocals were rough and gritty, Arie’s smooth voice lulls the listener while also delivering a hard-won truth. She’s like the spoonful of sugar to this song’s knife-to-the-heart lyricism.

“Heart Of The Matter” is one of Henley’s most tender tracks. Penned by Henley, Mike Campbell, and J.D. Souther, this song marries the Eagles members’ typical fare with a larger scope. It’s not exactly the sun-soaked, carefree musicality he and his band have peddled, but it’s not without its melodic appeal either. It takes a truly great “all-rounder” kind of song to inspire an artist from a completely other genre to cover it. Arie not only did this song justice but arguably improved upon it.

“Mama Told Me (Not To Come)” by Three Dog Night

Three Dog Night didn’t only perform covers, but a significant portion of their top-selling hits were from outside songwriters, including “Mama Told Me (Not To Come).” The band gave this song a facelift, upping the ante with heavier instrumentation and harder vocals. It turned out to be exactly what this song needed, launching it to No. 1.

This song has been recorded many times, with notable versions by Eric Burdon & The Animals, songwriter Randy Newman, Tom Jones with Stereophonics, Wilson Pickett, P.J. Proby, Odetta, and The Jackson 5. This song has evolved into a standard of sorts, proliferated by Three Dog Night’s definitive cover.

“Twist And Shout” by The Beatles

Early in their career, The Beatles made a name for themselves by borrowing sounds from American blues artists. The best example of how they took that inspiration and made it their own was “Twist And Shout.”

Recorded originally by The Top Notes, “Twist And Shout” was everything great about American R&B. From all the way across the pond, The Beatles took this song for a spin, made it their own, and helped give it unimaginable fame. This song might not be theirs technically speaking, but by all accounts, The Beatles own “Twist And Shout.”

