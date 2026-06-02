Zach Top Surprises Nashville Crowd During Marcus King’s Tribute Performance of a 1970s Charlie Daniels Classic

With the music industry drastically changing over the years, many country artists gifted Nashville the nickname “The Ten-Year Town.” The name came from how long it usually took for a singer to establish themselves in a city overrun with dreamers. But it appears that nobody told Zach Top that. Already climbing his way to the top of the charts, the country singer even snagged his first Grammy Award. Having a historic year, the singer recently shocked fans when he took the stage alongside Marcus King for a tribute to Charlie Daniels.

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Pulling into Nashville, King kicked off the night with opening performances from Willow Avalon and Penelope Road. When taking the stage himself, King offered an assortment of songs like “Good Run” and “Carolina Honey.” But when looking to end the night, the country singer had a special surprise for fans as he introduced Top and Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr for a cover of “Trudy.”

@zachtop Honored to get to pick with Marcus King and Charlie Starr. Come see Marcus and me on the road this summer ♬ original sound – Zach Top

[RELATED: Zach Top Gives Tim McGraw’s “Just to See You Smile” an Impromptu Stripped-Down Revival—and Its an Acoustic Masterpiece]

Zach Top And Marcus King Team Up For The Summer

While those in attendance soaked up the special performance, fans online kept the praise going with comments reading:

“I love your music I listen to it every morning.” “The vibe is VIBING and in synchronization is on point.” “2 of the best pickers and singers in the scene right now! What a show that must have been!” “LOVE seeing y’all do some Charlie Daniels music. Great job guys! Keep it up! Charlie would be SO proud! “ “You don’t just make songs, you create feelings. So grateful for your artistry.”

Celebrating the summer, Top already has scheduled shows in Utah, Idaho, New York, Maine, Alabama, and more. While the shows will feature Lukas Nelson, Cole Goodwin, Jake Worthington, and Marty Stuart, King will open for Top’s concert in Pittsburgh on August 20 at the PPG Paints Arena. King will travel with Top, also taking the stage in Maine and New Hampshire to close out the summer.

As for fans, the surprise collaboration only added more excitement to what is already shaping up to be a massive year for both artists. And with more tour dates still ahead, fans will be hoping the two share the spotlight again before the final show.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)