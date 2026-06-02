4 Songs Mac Davis Wrote That Became Major Hits for Other Artists

Mac Davis might be one of the most talented singer-songwriters of all time. Able to seamlessly be part of multiple genres, Davis was also an actor, appearing in movies, TV shows, and on Broadway. His success as a songwriter lasted for decades.

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Davis had hit singles on his own, like “Baby Don’t Get Hooked On Me” and “Stop And Smell The Roses”. But he also had songs recorded by other artists, including these four songs, which all became massive hits.

“Memories” by Elvis Presley

Davis had several songs recorded by Elvis Presley, including “Memories”. Out in 1969, “Memories” was written for Elvis, Presley’s TV special.

“That was the first real hit I had,” Davis tells Billboard. “I wrote for Elvis’ comeback special. They had asked for a song about looking back over the years, and oddly enough, I had to write it in one night.”

“Memories” says, “Quiet thoughts come floating down / And settle softly to the ground / Like golden autumn leaves around my feet / I touched them and they burst apart with sweet memories / Sweet memories.”

“Everything A Man Could Ever Need” by Glen Campbell

On Glen Campbell’s Norwood album is “Everything A Man Could Ever Need”. Written solely by Davis, “Everything A Man Could Ever Need” became a Top 5 crossover hit for Campbell.

A song about appreciating the simple things in life, “Everything A Man Could Ever Need” says, “Now I’ve got everything a man could ever need / I’ve got dreams to dream and songs to sing / In the morning / I’ve got hands to hold my baby-child / And eyes to watch my woman smile / I’ve got everything a man could ever need.”

“Something’s Burning” by Kenny Rogers and The First Edition

Before Kenny Rogers had a soaring solo career, he was the leader of Kenny Rogers and The First Edition. Billed more as a rock group, they had several hit singles, including “Something’s Burning”. Also written only by Davis, “Something’s Burning” is the title track of their fifth studio album.

“Something’s Burning” says, “You lie in gentle sleep beside me / I hear your warm and rhythmic breathing / I take your hand and hold it tightly / Listen, can you not hear our young hearts beating?”

“White Limozeen” by Dolly Parton

Davis and Dolly Parton wrote “White Limozeen” as the title track of her album that came out in 1990. Although the song was not a big hit on the radio, “White Limozeen” remains one of Parton’s signature songs today.

A rags-to-riches song, “White Limozeen” says, “Now she’s a livin’ her dreams / Like a movie queen / Diamond rings and all things good / From the breadlines to the headlines / She’s the toast of Hollywood / White limozeen.”

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