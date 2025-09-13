3 Dave Matthews Songs That Will Get You Dancing Like Dave

Those who have been to the live concerts know that Dave Matthews is quite the dancer. Mick Jagger gets all the headlines for being his unique self up there on stage, but the Rolling Stones frontman is rivaled by the lead singer of DMB. Just look at these dance moves! And these! There are even memes of Dave shuffling his feet as he does in concert!

Videos by American Songwriter

But what gets Matthews to strut his stuff? Well, music, of course. Here, we wanted to dive into three songs from Matthews and his band that will get you to dance like the jam band frontman. Indeed, these are three Dave Matthews songs that will get you to dance LIKE Dave Matthews!

“Ants Marching” from ‘Under The Table And Dreaming’ (1995)

Certainly one of the liveliest Dave Matthews Band Songs—and that’s saying something—this track, which the band originally released on their debut studio LP, Under The Table And Dreaming, is all about having fun while listening to how absurd the world is. Dave Matthews sings about the drudgery of the workaday life. But he does so in a way that seems celebratory. His fans love it when this song is a closer for a live set—it’s one last chance to spin around in the stands.

“Cornbread” from ‘Big Whiskey & The GrooGrux King’ (2009)

This song could be taken back in time and played centuries ago on the farms of Middle America. Grab some moonshine, your favorite sweetheart, and get to the dance floor as Matthews and company cut a rug. With a dynamic beat and an acoustic guitar riff that gets your heart jumping, “Cornbread” from the band’s 2009 LP, Big Whiskey & The GrooGrux King, is certainly one that will get your toes tapping. Then the rest of your body will follow—just follow Matthews’ lead.

“Warehouse” from ‘Under The Table And Dreaming’ (1995)

An oldie but a goodie, this track was also first released on the band’s debut studio LP, Under The Table And Dreaming. It’s one packed with drama, and the band and its fans seem to revel in the mood. At its peak, the song is a cacophonous wonder, with instruments flying and rhythms smashing up against one another. It’s a marvel of writing and one that Matthews often brings out during live sets. Both to get you to dance and himself!

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images