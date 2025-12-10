3 Debut Albums From the 1970s that Simply Don’t Get Enough Praise 

Some of the greatest albums of all time come from the 1970s. If we wanted to list all of them, it would take this article and probably another one to do so. In other words, there is a lot, and as a result, many debut albums from the decade have fallen into obscurity, been completely forgotten, or simply never discovered. With that in mind, here are three debut albums from the 1970s that simply don’t get enough praise.

‘Cold Spring Harbor’ by Billy Joel

By 1973, Billy Joel scored his first major hit with “Piano Man”. By 1977, his album, The Stranger, made him an international sensation. However, before that, he was a dude in his early 20s with long hair and a mustache, looking to make it to the big leagues. Talent doesn’t always lead to success, and that rather unfair paradigm sums up Billy Joel’s debut album, Cold Spring Harbor.

Released in 1971, Joel was 22 years old when his debut solo album dropped. Unfortunately, the album was a total flop, and since Joel’s career has become prolific thanks to his many other works, this album has kind have become a dusty old box in the back of a closet. However, we are here to tell you that you need to go into that closet, grab that box, dust it off, and see what is inside. It will be well worth your time.

‘Steve Goodman’ by Steve Goodman

Steve Goodman’s name is known only to those who love the underground folk and country singer/songwriter scene, and to those who dare look at a song’s credits list. Goodman was a friend of John Prine’s, a sensational songwriter, and his career as a solo act started in 1971 when he released his self-titled debut album.

The album itself features many great songs; songs that you will both recognize and won’t. A few of the more recognizable tracks on the album include Goodman-penned tracks “City of New Orleans,” “You Never Even Call Me by My Name,” and the Prine-penned song “Donald & Lydia”.

‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ by Warren Zevon

Warren Zevon never became a household name across the country. However, he had a cult following, and other than that following, not many people know about his debut solo album, Wanted Dead or Alive. If you were to mix the styles of Townes Van Zandt and The Rolling Stones, then you would get this debut Zevon album.

Released in 1970, Warren Zevon’s debut album was a commercial and critical failure. Consequently, it has only made strides in more underground music followings and will likely continue to do so. So, if you are someone who associates with the more niche music scene and haven’t heard this album, well, then, you’re missing out.

