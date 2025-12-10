Willie Nelson, Farm Aid Provide $1.3 Million in Relief to US Family Farmers

Family farmers are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy. Willie Nelson knew this in 1985 when he organized the Farm Aid benefit concert with fellow musicians John Mellencamp and Neil Young. Since raising more than $9 million in its inaugural year, the concert has endured across the past four decades, celebrating its 40th anniversary in September. And this week, the “On the Road Again” crooner, 92, proved that his dedication to farmers isn’t merely an annual event—it’s every single day.

On Monday (Dec. 8), Farm Aid shared a photo of Willie Nelson signing 2025 grant checks that will provide much-needed relief to small farms and other rural response and urban agriculture organizations. This year’s more than $1.3 million in grants will zero in on four key areas: racial equity; farmer-led solutions to climate change; stopping the growth of industrial agriculture and corporate power; and providing support for farmers experiencing crisis and farm stress.

Willie Nelson Addresses Critical Need Among Family Farmers

Family farms account for 95 percent of all U.S. farms, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And a September 2025 report from the American Farm Bureau Federation highlighted the stark realities these organizations face in today’s economic climate.

“Even with projected rebounds in 2025, crop receipts are expected to decline while livestock gains only partly offset rising costs,” the report read. “For small farms that already operate on thin margins, these trends highlight just how challenging it can be to keep operations viable year after year.

This year, Farm Aid invested in 106 such organizations, including 11 in Minnesota alone that received a total of $122,000.

“These organizations are the heart of the farm movement, with farmers at the center of their work and leadership,” Willie Nelson said in a statement. “We are so proud and lucky to stand with them. Like Farm Aid, many of these folks have been working since the 1980s, and they continue to be crucial sources of strength for farmers and rural communities. This is especially important as farmers once again face trying times reminiscent of the crisis that gave rise to Farm Aid and the movement of which we’re a part.”

