3 Early 1950s Hits That Almost Everyone Still Knows Today

The 1950s saw the emergence of new styles of music, with unique instrumentation, tight vocal harmonies, and clever lyrics

The decade started out with some amazing songs, including these three. Although they came out years and years ago, almost everyone still knows them today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“(How Much Is) That Doggie In The Window?” by Patti Page

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“(How Much Is) That Doggie In The Window?” came out in 1953. Written by Bob Merrill, the song was first released by Patti Page. A massive success for Page, “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?” stayed at the top of the charts for eight weeks. It also sold more than two million copies, an especially impressive feat in the early 1950s.

A true novelty song, “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?” says, “I must take a trip to California / And leave my poor sweetheart alone / If he has a dog he won’t be lonesome / And the doggie will have a good home / How much is that doggie in the window? (Arf, arf) / The one with the waggly tail / How much is that doggie in the window? (Arf, arf) / I do hope that doggie’s for sale.”

“Because Of You” by Tony Bennett

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“Because Of You” is Tony Bennett‘s first single and first No. 1 hit. Written by Arthur Hammerstein and Dudley Wilkinson, “Because Of You” was first released by Larry Clinton and His Orchestra in 1941. Still, it’s Bennett who made “Because Of You” a successful single.

The sweet love song says, “Because of you there’s a song in my heart / Because of you my romance had its start / Because of you the sun will shine / The moon and stars will say you’re mine / Forever and never to part.”

Interestingly, also in 1951, Johnny Desmond released a version of “Because Of You”. His version became a Top 20 single.

“Wanted” by Perry Como

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A No. 1 single for Perry Como, “Wanted” was written by Jack Fulton and Lois Steele. The song, one of Como’s most successful singles, was later recorded by Anne Murray for her 1993 Croonin’ record.

“Wanted” says, “Wanted, someone who kissed me / And held me closely, then stole my heart / Wanted, someone I trusted / Who gave no warning we’d ever part / She was last seen hiding out in someone’s arms / He knew nothing of the danger in her charms / A jury may find her guilty/ But I’d forgive her if I could see / A signed confession that she’s repented / And really wanted no one but me.”

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